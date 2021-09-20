ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs USA - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Oman will take on the United States in Match No. 42 of the ICC CWC league 2 on Monday, September 20.

The US outfit have not been in the best of form, although they recently beat a rusty PNG side. In their first encounter against Nepal, the US put a modest 230-run total on the board while batting first. Monank Patel’s 114-ball 100 went in vain as Nepal chased down a tricky target with an over to spare thanks to crucial contributions of 84 and 62 from Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel respectively.

In the previous meeting between these sides, Oman won the toss and put the visitors in to bat first. The explosive US batting failed to fire as they managed only 178 runs before succumbing to some crafty bowling from the Oman bowling unit. The US bowling unit bowled out of their skins, making hard work for the hosts of what was a below par total.

Oman chased down the target with just two balls to spare and lost six wickets in the process. Saurabh Netravalkar was the star with the ball as he claimed three wickets and maintained an economy rate of under four. Oman have been on a roll ever since the conclusion of the white-ball series against the Mumbai Ranji side.

On their comeback to international cricket, Oman beat an in-form Nepal side in emphatic fashion while chasing down the 197-run target in just 31.1 overs. Bilal Khan was the pick of the bowlers claiming four of the Nepalese scalps.

Jatinder Singh smashed his way to a 62-ball 107 making light work of the Nepalese total. Taking on a formidable United States setup, the Oman bowling unit dismantled the opposition for a below-par 178 runs. The Oman batsmen faltered but eventually got home chasing down the target with only 2 balls to spare.

In their last match against Nepal, the Oman batting collapsed like a pack of cards. Batting first, Oman could only put-up a 122-run total before succumbing to some skilful bowling from Nepal. Sandeep Lamichhane and KC Karan both picked up four wickets while toppling over the hosts.

This has been the only hiccup that Oman have suffered so far. The US outfit could draw some confidence from a strong Nepalese performance. If the US bowl well, Oman could find themselves in some serious trouble.

Match Details

Match: United States vs Oman, Match 42, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 20th September 2021.

Time: 4:00pm IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be bright and sunny. Temperatures are expected to be between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be approximately 75% and there is no chance of rain on matchday.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has historically been a good cricketing surface, offering equal assistance to the batsmen as well as the bowlers. A total of around 250 runs while batting first could be a competitive score.

Anything beyond the 270-run mark could see the chasing side in deep trouble. However, the captain who wins the toss would look to field first on this track.

Playing XIs

Oman

The Oman side looked in all sorts of trouble after the white-ball series against the Mumbai Ranji side. They turned the tables around, winning all their matches that followed after the series, beating the visitors in emphatic fashion.

Oman have come out all-guns-blazing in all their encounters. Jatinder Singh has been the star with the bat in hand and Bilal Khan has proven his worth in gold with the ball. Oman would want Singh and Khan to replicate similar performances in their next match.

Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

United States

The United States have comprehensively beaten PNG in the recently concluded series and they seem to have found a balance in the squad that has eluded them in previous matches. However, after beating PNG, they went down to Nepal and Oman in their next two matches.

They made a comeback, beating Nepal in their previous encounter on the back of some aggressive batting from Steven Taylor. They are expected to field the same eleven. Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel and Jaskaran Malhotra are the players to watch out for.

Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani (c), Monank Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel.

Match Prediction

Oman are in some great form and have suffered only a solitary defeat against Nepal. The United States, despite the odd hiccup, seem pretty settled too. Oman are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. However, if the United States outfit put on a great bowling performance, they could potentially upset the hosts.

TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

