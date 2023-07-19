ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 28, 2023. All matches will be hosted at two venues in Edinburgh: The Grange Club and Goldenacre Sports Ground.

The regional qualifiers for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 include teams from America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and East Asia-Pacific regions. The teams that secure the top positions in their respective regional tables will advance to the main event to be held in West Indies and USA.

The ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final will consist of the seven best teams from the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. The participating teams in this Europe Regional Final are Austria, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, and Scotland.

During this crucial stage, a total of 21 matches will be played among the seven teams, with each team having six matches to compete. The two teams that secure the top two positions in the final standings will earn their tickets to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, July 20

Match 1 - Austria vs Jersey, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 2 - Italy vs Ireland, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 3 - Scotland vs Germany, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Friday, July 21

Match 4 - Denmark vs Ireland, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 5 - Germany vs Austria, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 6 - Scotland vs Jersey, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Sunday, July 23

Match 7 - Austria vs Ireland, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 8 - Italy vs Jersey, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 9 - Denmark vs Germany, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Monday, July 24

Match 10 - Scotland vs Italy, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 11 - Denmark vs Austria, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 12 Jersey vs Ireland, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, July 25

Match 13 - Italy vs Denmark, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 14 - Scotland vs Austria, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 15 - Germany vs Jersey, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Thursday, July 27

Match 16 - Scotland vs Denmark, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 17 - Ireland vs Germany, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 18 - Italy vs Austria, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

Friday, July 28

Match 19 - Germany vs Italy, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 20 - Denmark vs Jersey, Goldenacre Sports Ground, Edinburgh, 03:00 PM

Match 21 - Scotland vs Ireland, The Grange Club, Edinburgh, 08:00 PM

ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India

Live-Streaming: Fancode App & Website

UK

Telecast & Live-Streaming: BBC Sport website, ICC.tv (Website and App)

Others

Live-Streaming: ICC.tv (Website and App)

ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Regional Final 2023: Full Squads

Austria

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Aqib Iqbal, Shahil Momin, Amit Nathwani, Armaan Randhawa, Jaweed Sadran, Adeel Tariq, Umair Tariq, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Navin Wijesekera

Denmark

Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj (vc, wk), Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Surya Anand, Saran Aslam, Oliver Hald, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Jonas Henriksen, Ehsan Karimi, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Abdullah Mahmood, Saud Munir, Musa Shaheen, Shangeev Thanikaithasan

Germany

Venkatraman Ganesan (c). Ghulam Ahmadi. Elam Bharathi. Dylan Blignaut. Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah. Dieter Klein. Sachin Mandy (wk). Faisal Mubashir. Sahir Naqash. Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei. Michael Richardson (wk). Harmanjot Singh. Joshua van Heerden. Muslim Yar. Zahid Zadran

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young

Italy

Gareth Berg (c), Marcus Campopiano, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Crishan Kalugamage, Wayne Madsen, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Grant Stewart

Jersey

Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Toby Britton, Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Will Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c). Matthew Cross (wk). Bradley Currie. Chris Greaves. Oli Hairs. Jack Jarvis. Michael Leask. Tom Mackintosh. Gavin Main. Brandon McMullen. George Munsey. Safyaan Sharif. Chris Sole. Hamza Tahir. Mark Watt