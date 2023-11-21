ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 is a seven-team T20 tournament starting on Wednesday, November 22. The tournament will decide the last two teams to book a berth in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

A total of 21 matches will be played during this tournament in Windhoek, Namibia. The United Cricket Club Ground and Wanderers Cricket Ground will host the matches.

The winner and the runner-up from this tournament will participate in the T20 World Cup next year. The seven teams that are a part of this event are Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe and Namibia have directly qualified for this tournament as they were a part of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Uganda played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B 2022 and received a direct qualification. Uganda had won just one out of their three league-stage games in that event.

Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria made it to the Africa Qualifier after competing in two sub-regional qualifiers.

Kenya and Rwanda finished in the top places in Qualifier A, while Tanzania and Nigeria finished in the first two positions in Qualifier B. Rwanda Cricket Association hosted these qualifiers from November 17 to December 9 last year.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, 22 November

Match 1: Kenya vs Rwanda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 2: Uganda vs Tanzania, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 3: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Thursday, 23 November

Match 4: Kenya vs Nigeria, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 5: Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Friday, 24 December

Match 6: Nigeria vs Rwanda, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 7: Namibia vs Uganda, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Saturday, 25 November

Match 8: Kenya vs Tanzania, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 9: Namibia vs Rwanda, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Sunday, 26 November

Match 10: Nigeria vs Tanzania, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 11: Uganda vs Zimbabwe, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Monday, 27 November

Match 12: Nigeria vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 13: Rwanda vs Zimbabwe, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 14: Namibia vs Kenya, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Tuesday, 28 November

Match 15: Namibia vs Tanzania, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Wednesday, 29 November

Match 16: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 17: Rwanda vs Tanzania, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 18: Kenya vs Uganda, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

Thursday, 30 November

Match 19: Kenya vs Zimbabwe, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 20: Rwanda vs Uganda, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 1:00 pm

Match 21: Namibia vs Nigeria, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek - 5:20 pm

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023: Full Squads

Uganda

Jonathan Ssebanja, Robinson Obuya, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Roger Mukasa (wk), Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba (c), David Wabwire, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

Rwanda

Eric Dusingizimana, Hamza Khan, Nadil Muhammed, Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Emmanuel Sebareme, Eric Niyomugabo, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Oscar Manishimwe, Eric Kubwimana, Rukiriza Emile, Zappy Bimenyimana

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Akhil Anil, Ivan Selemani, Dhrumit Atul, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Mohamed Simba, Salum Jumbe Ally, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Abdallah Jabiri (wk), Amal Rajeevan (wk), Mohamed Omary (wk), Ally Mpeka Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Johnson Nyambo, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Yalinde Nkanya

Kenya

Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel (c), Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Ndandason, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Nick Welch, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

Namibia

Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Pikky Ya France, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Nigeria

Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe (c), Joshua Asia, Isaac Danladi, Ademola Onikoyi (wk), Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Ajekun, Akhere Isesele, Mohameed Taiwo, Chiemelie Udekwe, Prosper Useni