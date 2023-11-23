ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Kenya vs Nigeria: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Kenya and Nigeria will face each other in the fourth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Kenya, led by Rakep Patel, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.850. They defeated Rwanda by 17 runs in their opening match to open their account in the ongoing T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

After being put in to bat first, Kenya scored 154 for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Irfan Karim top-scored for them with 63 runs. They restricted their opponents to 137 for four during the chase.

Nigeria, led by Sylvester Okpe, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a winning start in the World Cup Africa Qualifier. They will be high on confidence after winning the West Africa trophy back in October.

They defeated Rwanda in the final by 17 runs after defending 103. Top-order batter Sulaimon Runsewe was the leading run-scorer of the tournament while Isaac Okpe finished as the top wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier so far.

T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Kenya vs Nigeria Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Nigeria, Match 4, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Kenya vs Nigeria Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a sporting one but scores above the 150-run mark can be tough to chase down. Teams should bat first and put runs on the board after winning the toss.

Kenya vs Nigeria Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Windhoek. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The conditions will be bright and sunny with no cloud cover around.

Kenya vs Nigeria Probable XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel (c), Sukhdeep Singh, Shem Ngoche, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Lucas Oluoch

Nigeria

Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Daniel Ajekun, Ademola Onikoyi, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Isaac Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe (C)

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Although Nigeria are in a winning momentum, they might find it tough to beat Kenya, who have more experience in their ranks. Kenya will also be high on confidence after getting off to a winning start against Rwanda.

Prediction: Kenya to win the match.

Kenya vs Nigeria Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

