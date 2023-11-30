ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Kenya vs Zimbabwe: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Kenya will be up against Zimbabwe in the 19th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 30. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the match.

Kenya, led by Lucas Oluoch, are still in with a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024. They are fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.039 thanks to wins in three out of five matches.

After three wins in a row against Rwanda, Nigeria, and Tanzania, Kenya have gone into a two-match losing streak. On Wednesday, they lost to Uganda by 33 runs in their previous match of the tournament.

Zimbabwe, captained by Sikandar Raza, on the other hand, also have a chance to qualify for the World Cup to be played next year. But their fate of qualification is not in their own hands anymore.

If Uganda beat Rwanda in their last league match, both Zimbabwe and Kenya would be knocked out. Namibia, in the meantime, are already through to the World Cup with wins in all five matches.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Zimbabwe, Match 19, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Kenya and Zimbabwe are yet to face each other in T20Is and the upcoming contest will be their first meeting.

Matches Played: 0

Kenya: 0

Zimbabwe: 0

No result: 0

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a decent one for the batters. Targets above the 150-run mark can be tough to chase down. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first should be the way forward.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Windhoek. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Pushkar Sharma, Shem Ngoche, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch (c)

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the match as favorites. Kenya have done well in the tournament, but they lost momentum after losing their previous two matches.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

