ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Namibia vs Nigeria: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Nigeria will be up against each other in the 21st game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 30, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are placed on top of the table with 10 points and have a net run rate of +2.776 thanks to wins in all five matches. They have already qualified for the T20 World Cup next year.

The side will go into their last and final match after beating Tanzania by 58 runs. After putting up a decent score of 157 for the loss of six wickets, Namibia restricted their opponents to 99 for six.

Nigeria, led by Sylvester Okpe, are out of contention for a berth in the World Cup. They are fifth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.822 thanks to wins in one out of five matches.

The side lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets in their previous match. Sikandar Raza scored 65 runs and picked up two wickets to blow Nigeria away.

Namibia vs Nigeria Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Nigeria, Match 21, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

Namibia and Nigeria are yet to face each other in T20Is and the upcoming match will be their first meeting in the 20-over format.

Matches Played: 0

Namibia: 0

Nigeria: 0

No result: 0

Namibia vs Nigeria Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek has been a good one for batting. Teams need to get scores around the 150-run mark to have a decent chance of winning. The captains should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Namibia vs Nigeria Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now and the playing conditions will be decent for a game of cricket. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Namibia vs Nigeria Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Isaac Danladi, Sulaimon Runsewe, Isaac Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ademola Onikoyi, Akhere Isesele, Prosper Useni, Joshua Asia.

Namibia vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Namibia will go into the match as the favorites. They have dominated every other team and should be able to dominate Nigeria in their last league game.

Prediction: Namibia to win

Namibia vs Nigeria Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

