Namibia and Rwanda lock horns in the ninth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Saturday, November 25 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are atop the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.745, thanks to wins in both their games. They're coming off a six-wicket win over Uganda.

After opting to bowl first, Namibia bowled Uganda out for 114 in 19.4 overs, with David Wiese picking up four wickets. Namibia chased down the target with three overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Rwanda, led by Clinton Rubagumya, are struggling in sixth place in the points table with one point and a net run rate of -0.700. After losing to Kenya by 17 runs, their games against Nigeria had to be called off due to rain.

Namibia vs Rwanda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Rwanda, Match 9, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Rwanda Head-to-Head

Namibia and Rwanda are yet to face each other in T20Is. They will meet for the first time in the shorter format.

Matches Played: 0

Namibia: 0

Rwanda: 0

No result: 0

Namibia vs Rwanda Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek has been a decent one for batters, but chasing a target of above 150 can be tricky for teams. Bowlers should be able to get help from the surface.

Namibia vs Rwanda Weather Report

There's a chance of rain on Saturday, which could lead to delays. The temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius. Clouds will be around throughout the game.

Namibia vs Rwanda Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Rwanda

Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Hamza Khan, Martin Akayezu, Emmanuel Sebareme, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Oscar Manishimwe, Muhammad Nadir, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza

Namibia vs Rwanda Match Prediction

Namibia will be brimming with confidence after winning both their games. The win against Zimbabwe would have boosted their confidence big time, so they will start as the firm favourites.

Prediction: Namibia to win

Namibia vs Rwanda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

