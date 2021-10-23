ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 1, Qatar vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers kicks off on October 23 with Qatar taking on Bahrain. The tournament will be played as part of qualification for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Asia Qualifiers will be played in two sub-regional groups, A and B. The winners of each group will qualify for the global qualifiers.

CricClubs @cricclubs #T20 #WORLDCUP #ASIA #QATAR #BAHRAIN #MALDIVES #SAUDIARABIA #KUWAIT The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-A Qualifier will played in Qatar starting from 23rd October. The winners of this sub-regional group will progress to one of two global qualifiers. #ICC The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-A Qualifier will played in Qatar starting from 23rd October. The winners of this sub-regional group will progress to one of two global qualifiers.#ICC #T20 #WORLDCUP #ASIA #QATAR #BAHRAIN #MALDIVES #SAUDIARABIA #KUWAIT https://t.co/Q584HYdwYZ

Group A consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. All the matches of Group A will be played in Qatar. Group B consists of Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand, with Malaysia hosting all the matches.

The first match of Group A will see hosts Qatar lock horns against Bahrain. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host this contest.

Qatar will be led by Iqbal Hussain. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizian has been named his deputy for the Qualifiers. They have quality players on their side and will look to perform on the global stage.

Bahrain, on the other hand, will be led by Anasim Khan. Bahrain made its T20I debut on January 20, 2019, against Saudi Arabia and defeated them by 41 runs. They have promising players on their side who will be eager to step up and contribute to the team’s success.

Qatar vs Bahrain Match Details

Match: Qatar vs Bahrain, Match 1, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 23rd, 2021, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The spinners too will play a part as the ball will tend to hold a bit on the surface. It is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Qatar vs Bahrain Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature on Saturday is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Qatar vs Bahrain Probable XIs

Qatar: Iqbal Hussain (c), Mohammed Rizian (wk), Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah, Dharmang Patel, Muhammad Tanveer

Bahrain: Anasim Khan (c), Fiaz Ahmed, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Ali (wk), Sarfaraz Ali, Haider Ali Butt, Prashant Kurup, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Younis, Shahid Mahmood, Ammad Uddin

Qatar vs Bahrain Match Prediction

Qatar and Bahrain lock horns in the first game of the T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers. Both have quality players on their side and will look to kick off the tournament on a winning note.

The home conditions will favor Qatar and expect them to start their campaign with a win over Bahrain.

Qatar vs Bahrain live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Rohit Mishra