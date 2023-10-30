On Tuesday, October 31, Malaysia and Nepal are scheduled to face off in the seventh match of Group A of the Regional Finals - Asia, a tournament determining qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Malaysia faced a tough challenge against Oman in their last game. Their bowlers struggled to contain Oman, allowing them to post a total of 153/6. Virandeep Singh was the only standout bowler for Malaysia, claiming three wickets.

In response, Malaysia's batting lineup faltered, with Virandeep Singh being the lone warrior, scoring an unbeaten 57. The team managed 121/8 in 20 overs, falling short of the target by 32 runs. Malaysia thus, faces an uphill battle to bounce back in the tournament.

Nepal delivered a convincing performance in their last match against Singapore. After restricting Singapore to 145/9, Nepal's batters were in fine form. Kushal Bhurtel's explosive 74 off 48 deliveries set the tone, while Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel contributed with 27 and 35* runs, respectively. Nepal comfortably achieved the target of 146 in just 16.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Bhurtel was named the Player of the Match for his stellar performance. Nepal's comprehensive victory showcased their strength in both batting and bowling, making them a formidable contender in the tournament.

Malaysia vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Nepal

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, 1:15 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Malaysia vs Nepal Pitch Report

Kirtipur's cricket pitch in Nepal is spin-friendly, characterized by slow and low bounce, favoring spinners and making stroke play challenging. Seam bowlers can exploit early conditions, but spin dominates in the middle overs. Winning the toss usually leads to batting first to set a target.

Malaysia vs Nepal Weather Report

Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a temperature of approximately 25.6°C. There is a low chance of precipitation at 10%, and the day will have a moderate humidity of 55% with a light wind blowing at 8 mph.

Malaysia vs Nepal Probable XIs

Malaysia

Syed Aziz(wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Faiz(c), Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora.

Malaysia vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal will be the clear favorites in the upcoming match as they are coming off a solid performance in their last game against Singapore whereas Malaysia is coming off a convincing loss against Oman.

Nepal have also dominated Malaysia in head-to-head matches winning seven out of eight games. So, placing bets on them would be a smart choice.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match

Malaysia vs Nepal Live-streaming Details and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode