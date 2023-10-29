ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Nepal vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Stream

Hosts Nepal, along with Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. Two spots are open for the mega event next year.
Nepal and Singapore square off in a Group A clash at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on October 30.
Nepal is in great form, having performed well in the recently concluded T20I Tri-Series that they hosted. They won all four league games to top the table. UAE beat them in the final. However, with four wins, it is fair to say that they had a successful tournament.
On the other hand, Singapore last played at the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition earlier this year. They managed to win one out of their two games, beating Thailand by 99 runs.
Singapore will face a stiff challenge against strong opponents in Nepal.
Nepal vs Singapore Match Details
Match: Nepal vs Singapore, Group A, ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Asia Finals 2023
Date and Time: October 30; 8:45 am IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Nepal vs Singapore Pitch Report
The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground features a batting-friendly pitch, with pacers having a slight advantage over spinners.
Batsmen can take full advantage of the flat pitch and short boundaries to post high scores.
Typically, teams winning the toss opted to chase, as the average first innings score is around 153 runs.
Nepal vs Singapore Weather Report
The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a precipitation of 10% only. With a humidity of 57%, the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Nepal vs Singapore Probable XIs
Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
Singapore
Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit
Nepal vs Singapore Match Prediction
Nepal has played a tournament very recently. They won four games and are in good touch as well. Singapore will have to play out of their skins if they are to beat the hosts. Nepal starts as a firm favorite to win this encounter.
Prediction: Nepal to win this match.
Nepal vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Fancode
