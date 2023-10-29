ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Nepal vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Stream

Hosts Nepal, along with Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. Two spots are open for the mega event next year.

Nepal and Singapore square off in a Group A clash at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on October 30.

Nepal is in great form, having performed well in the recently concluded T20I Tri-Series that they hosted. They won all four league games to top the table. UAE beat them in the final. However, with four wins, it is fair to say that they had a successful tournament.

On the other hand, Singapore last played at the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition earlier this year. They managed to win one out of their two games, beating Thailand by 99 runs.

Singapore will face a stiff challenge against strong opponents in Nepal.

Nepal vs Singapore Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Singapore, Group A, ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Asia Finals 2023

Date and Time: October 30; 8:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Singapore Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground features a batting-friendly pitch, with pacers having a slight advantage over spinners.

Batsmen can take full advantage of the flat pitch and short boundaries to post high scores.

Typically, teams winning the toss opted to chase, as the average first innings score is around 153 runs.

Nepal vs Singapore Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a precipitation of 10% only. With a humidity of 57%, the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs Singapore Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane

Singapore

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit

Nepal vs Singapore Match Prediction

Nepal has played a tournament very recently. They won four games and are in good touch as well. Singapore will have to play out of their skins if they are to beat the hosts. Nepal starts as a firm favorite to win this encounter.

Prediction: Nepal to win this match.

Nepal vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode