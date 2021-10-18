ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 7 Denmark vs Italy: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The seventh game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will pit Denmark against Italy on Tuesday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Italy and Denmark have not had the best of runs in this tournament thus far. Both sides occupy the bottom two spots in the points table, and will look to move up the table with a win in this game.

Italy are slightly better placed than Denmark, with one win to their name from three games. Denmark, meanwhile, have had a torrid campaign, failing to secure a win from three games so far.

In their previous game, Italy managed only 103 runs, batting first. In response, Germany comfortably chased down the target in the 19th over, handing Italy a four-wicket loss.

Similarly, Denmark suffered a narrow five-run defeat in their last outing. They got very close to beating a formidable Jersey side, but failed to hold their nerves in the death overs. After bowling out Jersey for a paltry total of 94, they endured a spectacular batting collapse, falling five runs short.

Denmark vs Italy Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Italy, Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 19, 2021 (Tuesday) at 01:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Denmark vs Italy Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has had plenty to offer for the bowlers. The batters have found it difficult to score runs, especially in the middle overs. The team batting first will target the 140-run mark, which might be a defendable total on this pitch.

Denmark vs Italy Weather Forecast

The temperatures should hover around the 23=degree Celsius mark, and will be on the rise as the game progresses. Conditions will be partly cloudy, while is a negligible chance of precipitation.

Denmark vs Italy Probable XIs

Denmark

Denmark have had a poor run so far, and will turn to their star performers to carry the team over the line. They are still looking for their first win in the tournament, so their batters will need to step up.

Probable XI: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Delawar Khan, Freddie Kolkker (c)(wk), Zameer Khan, Lucky Ali, Saif Ahmad, Anique Uddin, Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Bashir Shah.

Italy

Italy have played decently during the tournament. However, they will need to put in some good performances to finish in the top two. Batters have let Italy down, so the onus will be on them to get some big runs under their belts.

Probable XI: Nikolai Smith, Grant Stewart, Manpreet Singh (wk), Glan Meade, Gareth Berg (c), Amir Sharif, Joy Perera, Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh, Jamie Grassi.

Denmark vs Italy Match Prediction

Italy have had a pretty decent tournament so far. Unless Denmark come out all guns blazing and play good cricket, they could endure another defeat in the ongoing tournament on Tuesday.

Denmark vs Italy Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

