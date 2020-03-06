×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC must consider having multiple reserve days for knockout games in case of a downpour

Ankit Verma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 22:00 IST

The semi-final clash between India and England was called off due to rain.
The semi-final clash between India and England was called off due to rain.

On March 08, 2020 India will take on the hosts in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Irrespective of the result, one of the most talked about things will be how the two finalists got into the final. South Africa, as they often do, had to fight Rain Gods and fell short once again.

England on the other hand, went out in an even more dramatic fashion. Their semi-final clash against India was abandoned even before the toss could take place. Team India got through as they were table toppers. But is it really fair to a team to be knocked out of an International Tournament without even playing? Shouldn't the conducting body be held as much responsible as the rain?

This was not the first time a cricket game got called off due to rain and most definitely not the last. This is one of the biggest cons of our beautiful game. This is where it lags behind some other games such as Football. If we look back in the history, we will find many instances where rain had a big say in important games.

With the current technology, it is still not possible for players to carry on playing during the rains for obvious reasons. It is also not possible to have a reserve day for every single match. But, what ICC can do is make sure no knock-out game gets affected due to rain.

In 2002, India and Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy as the final was washed out. To their credit, ICC had a reserve day. But unfortunately, rain had different plans and the two teams had to share the trophy. The final of an international cricket tournament in which 12 nations participated was not even completed. It just goes against common sense.

ICC has a reserve day for this final as well. But what if both the days get washed out? We want cricket to expand throughout the globe like other more famous sports. But suppose someone who is new to cricket watches World Cup Trophy being shared just because there was no play because of rain. Will that person think of investing resources and time in a such a sport?

It is high time that ICC realises the need to make sure that at least matches being played in ICC events don't get affected by weather. Having one reserve day is of no use if it may rain on that day too. There must be a number of reserve days, until the match is completed.

The knockouts, especially big games like semi-finals and the final shouldn't even get reduced over counts. Yes, it is difficult due to factors like sponsorship, tickets etc. But at the end of the day, we'll have complete fair cricket after said number of overs.

Published 06 Mar 2020, 22:00 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana BCCI ICC
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us