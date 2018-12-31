×
ICC name Women's ODI and T20I team of the year

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
261   //    31 Dec 2018, 13:40 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

International Cricket Council on Monday announced the women's ODI and T20I teams of the year with senior New Zealand all-rounder, Suzie Bates named ODI skipper while as Indian batting star, Harmanpreet Kaur nominated as the T20I captain.

The teams have been selected by Voting Academy comprising of members from media and broadcast. The members will also vote for the annual women’s individual awards, which are likely to be announced later in the day.

Both Bates and Harmanpreet were exceptional with their leadership skills and performances throughout the year and as a recognition of their success, the duo has been named skippers' of the One day and Twenty-20 squads, respectively.

Bates was instrumental in New Zealand's ODI success through the year while Harman helped India in reaching the semi-finals of ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

The teams include both experienced and young faces from around the world. In ODI side, the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Sana Mir etc and in T20I squad, Ellyse Perry and Rumana Ahmed find a place. Kiwi star Suzie Bates, Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav and Aussie wicket-keeper batsman, Alyssa Healy complete the team of the year.

Here are the full squads

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year:

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Tammy Beaumont (England)

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) (captain)

4. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

6. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

7. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

8. Deandra Dottin (Windies)

9. Sana Mir (Pakistan)

10. Sophie Ecclestone (England)

11. Poonam Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year:

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) (captain)

5. Natalie Sciver (England)

6. Ellyse Perry (Australia)

7. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

8. Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand)

9. Megan Schutt (Australia)

10. Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh)

11. Poonam Yadav (India)






Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
17-year-old sports fanatic based in Kashmir. Loves writing and breathes cricket.
