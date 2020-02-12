×
ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah displaced from top spot after poor New Zealand series

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 16:04 IST

Jasprit Bumrah had a disastrous ODI series against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah had a disastrous ODI series against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah has lost his top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings after going wicketless in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Black Caps managed to avenge their T20I whitewash by beating India 3-0 (also their first ODI whitewash in 31 years).

Bumrah is now second in the bowlers' rankings with 719 rating points, behind Trent Boult (727 points) who did not even take part in the ODI series due to injury. Mujeeb ur Rehman (701 points) occupies the third place while South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (674 points) and Australian speedster Pat Cummins (673 points) occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Despite having a poor series with the bat against New Zealand and scoring only 75 runs in the three ODIs, Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to be the number one ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings with 869 rating points. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma missed out on the ODI series but still managed to hold on to his second rank with 855 rating points.

Ross Taylor had a fantastic series with the bat, having scored 194 runs and being dismissed only once, and thus jumped one place up to the fourth rank among batsmen with 828 rating points. He displaced South African Faf du Plessis (803 points) who moved down to the fifth position.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi leads the charts for the all-rounders with 301 points, followed by England's Ben Stokes (294 points) and Pakistan's Imad Wasim (278 points). There is only one Indian in the top 10 among all-rounders in the form of Ravindra Jadeja (246 points), who moved up three places up to occupy the seventh position in the list.

Published 12 Feb 2020, 16:04 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah ICC Ranking - Test, ODI & T20 Rating ICC ODI Rankings
