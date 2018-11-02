×
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah remain top; Chahal reaches career-high

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
847   //    02 Nov 2018, 17:32 IST

India continues to dominate the ODI rankings with three batsmen and three bowlers in the top ten
India continues to dominate the ODI rankings with three batsmen and three bowlers in the top ten

Yuzvendra Chahal moved up to a career-best eighth spot while India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah retained top spot in the latest ODI batting and bowling rankings following India's 3-1 victory over West Indies.

Chahal, who picked up five wickets in his three matches, moved up three places to enter the top ten for the first time and is tied for the eighth spot with another leggie, England's Adil Rashid. Shikhar Dhawan's struggles against the Windies cost him as he slipped from four places to No.9 after a series that saw him finish with a highest score of 38.

Otherwise, it was as you were, barring a slight change in the points for the Indian batsmen and bowlers. Bumrah, who was back in the Indian side for the last three matches, achieved a career-high rating of 841, which is also the best by any bowler since the 894 by Shaun Pollock in 2008. Kuldeep Yadav remained in the third spot with 723.

Among batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained the top two spots after a series that saw both batsmen score plenty of runs. Kohli, who walked away with the Man of the Series award after scoring three centuries in the first three games, finished on 899 while Rohit finished with a personal-best rating of 871 and retained the second spot.

However, the biggest gainers were the West Indies duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. Hope jumped up 22 spots and is now at No.25 after averaging 62.50 in the series while Hetmyer, who top-scored for the Windies, jumped up 31 places to get to 26th rank.

For India, Ambati Rayudu, who flourished at No.4 also got a career-best tally in points as he currently occupies the 48th spot, up 24 places with a tally of 553 points. It was also a memorable series for Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up seven wickets in four games to move up to No.25 in the bowlers' rankings, up 16 spots.

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah ICC Rankings ICC ODI Rankings
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
