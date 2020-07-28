ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma continue to reign supreme, Jasprit Bumrah maintains second spot among bowlers

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and star opener Rohit Sharma have maintained their 1st and 2nd position respectively in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Virat Kohli is at the top of the pile with 871 rating points while Rohit Sharma is just 16 behind in the second spot with 855 rating points. Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam is in the third spot among batsmen with 829 rating points.

Among bowlers, Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah held on to his second spot in the ICC ODI rankings with a total of 719 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah is just 3 points behind New Zealand pacer Trent Boult who is ranked first with 722 rating points. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman is in third place with 701 rating points.

Ever since his fantastic knock in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup which almost won the game for India against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of India's limited-overs side and is the only Indian all-rounder to be present in the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings.

The all-rounders' list is still lead by veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and he is followed by England's Ben Stokes on second place.

England vs Ireland series will affect the ICC ODI rankings

With defending World Cup champions England set to begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a three-match ODI series against Ireland, a lot of England's limited-overs specialists will be looking to rise higher in the ICC ODI rankings.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have been the undisputed opening pair for England ever since the 2019 World Cup and have destroyed many bowling attacks. They will be looking to enter the top 10 among batsmen with their current ranks being 11th and 14th respectively.

England skipper Eoin Morgan will be leading England for the first time against the country that he played for earlier and will also be looking to improve on his 23rd rank.