ICC postpones all T20 WC Qualifiers scheduled till June

All eight tournaments will be affected as most member countries go into full lockdown given the present crisis.

The T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy tour has also been canceled.

The ICC 2020 T20 World Cup logo

The International Cricket Council has announced today that the Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 Qualifiers, due to take place before the 30th of June, will be postponed, subject to further review. This declaration comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected cricket all over the world.

According to the statement, eight tournaments would be affected as most member countries go into full lock-down, given the ongoing crisis. The ICC Women’s Cricket WC Qualifier is also being reviewed by the ICC. The women's qualifier is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from the 3rd of July. The T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy tour has also been canceled owing to the risks posed by the deadly virus.

With the health and well-being of the global cricket family the priority, all ICC qualifying events due to take place before 30 June will be postponed subject to further review.



Details 👇 https://t.co/ZuBJhEXZLP — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2020

Following are the qualifying tournaments which have been postponed:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Asia

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier– Africa

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Europe

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier C – Europe

Advertisement

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Asia

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Europe

The ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley explained that the health and well-being of the global cricket fraternity topped their agenda. According to Tetley, all qualifying tournaments that were postponed would be reviewed further post June 30, depending on the situation and advice from the public health authorities.

He thanked all hosts and participating members for their continuous support and understanding during this fight against the virus. He reiterated that the health and safety of not only the players, but all people who were involved with cricket, was of utmost importance without any doubt.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020, IPL 2020 and various domestic tournaments all over the world have either been postponed or canceled owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After careful evaluation of the current situation and with the health and well-being of the global cricket family the priority, all ICC qualifying events due to take place before 30 June will be postponed subject to further review. The decision has been taken in conjunction with Members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice,”

“Our commitment to the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority when making these decisions and we must act responsibly in the best interests of all involved and be guided by official advice... I would like to thank all hosts and participating Members for their support and understanding in reaching this position and we are unified in our hopes and intention to get cricket back on as soon as it is safe and practical to do so.”