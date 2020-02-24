×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC responds hilariously to Donald Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's name

Aditya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 22:46 IST

During his speech at the Namaste Trump event in Motera Stadium on Monday, US President Donald Trump praised legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar by calling him the "greatest in the world". However, the glorification didn't go well for him as he mispronounced the name of the former India cricketer.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event as quoted by ANI.

However, the visiting President was not able to pronounce the word Sachin and all that he managed to say was "Soochin".

As soon as Trump made the error, netizens were left in splits with some even trolling the President, including the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is worth noting that the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, will be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The historic achievement has engaged a sum of ₹700 crore for the renovation of the ground. However, the stadium is due to host an international match yet.

Talking about Tendulkar, he has scored the most international runs (34,357) and has the highest number of international centuries (51 Tests, 49 ODIs) to his name. The legend called time on his career in 2013.

Published 24 Feb 2020, 22:46 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 09:00 AM
ZIM 265/10 & 9/2 (5.0 ov)
BAN 560/6
Day 3 | Stumps: Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 286 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ZIM VS BAN live score
Match 6 | Today
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 26 Feb, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us