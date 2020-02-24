ICC responds hilariously to Donald Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's name

During his speech at the Namaste Trump event in Motera Stadium on Monday, US President Donald Trump praised legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar by calling him the "greatest in the world". However, the glorification didn't go well for him as he mispronounced the name of the former India cricketer.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event as quoted by ANI.

However, the visiting President was not able to pronounce the word Sachin and all that he managed to say was "Soochin".

As soon as Trump made the error, netizens were left in splits with some even trolling the President, including the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is worth noting that the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, will be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The historic achievement has engaged a sum of ₹700 crore for the renovation of the ground. However, the stadium is due to host an international match yet.

Talking about Tendulkar, he has scored the most international runs (34,357) and has the highest number of international centuries (51 Tests, 49 ODIs) to his name. The legend called time on his career in 2013.