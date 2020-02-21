ICC set to open talks with other members nations on proposed new events

The ICC board meeting in Dubai next month is going to be an interesting affair

If latest reports are to be believed, the International Cricket Council are set to open talks with member countries on its proposed events calendar for the period between 2023-31 period – a move that might spark a clash with the BCCI.

The ICC’s proposal of holding a major global event each year in a bid to boost their own finances was tabled last year, with the apex governing body for cricket recommending staging a T20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 along with ODI versions of the same in 2025 and 2029 in addition to the existing World Cups.

This proposal was strongly opposed by BCCI and it is understood that the England and Australian boards share the same stance. One of the main reasons behind these three financial behemoths refusing to accept this proposal is because ICC’s elaborate plans might scupper India, England and Australia’s hopes of staging a four-team competition and also cut into the window of opportunity to hold lucrative bilateral series.

An ICC Board Meeting is scheduled for next month where all these views will be tackled and even though one might expect things to flare, an ICC source has maintained that the governing body wants all processes to be collaborative, will adopt a flexible approach to proceedings, and be open to all sorts of opinions and deliberations.

“We’re looking forward to productive meetings,” the source said.

“Every Board meeting provides ample opportunity for members for discussion, debate and ultimately decisions.

“ICC staff will execute the decisions taken by the Board ... They (members) can have further debate and change it. It has to be a collaborative process.”