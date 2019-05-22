×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ODI World Cup 2019 Set To Enthrall Viewers With Unprecedented Broadcast Coverage

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11   //    22 May 2019, 01:08 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup
ICC Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council are sparing no expense in ensuring that they reaffirm their commitment to bring forth the most stupendous of cricket viewing experience across the world during the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup. Making a hoard of announcements that will see them partake in decisive coverage for the marquee event, the governing council have released the gameplan that they have embedded for the premier event.

In measures never indulged in earlier, the ICC is looking to seamlessly blend in function with the exuberant game and offer to the estimated 1.5 billion global viewers a fortuitous experience like never before. Pushing the envelope with their most advanced coverage till date, the body is roping in innovative moves which are technologically advanced with an aim to elevate the standards of the quadrennial tournament.

In a move to ensure that each and every bit of toothsome cricket across the 48 matches and 45 days is covered extensively, ICC has announced that the coverage of each match will see a minimum of 32 cameras per game. These will offer spectators every imaginable aspect of the game from every plausible angle by bringing into use eight ultra-motion Hawk-Eye cameras, front and reverse view stump cameras and the spidercam.

The ICC are also looking to lay down the framework of an illustrious coverage from the 12 expansive and prestigious venues across the host nation by bringing to play the Batcam to divulge us in never before seen spectacles from all the stadiums and host venue. Ground level proceedings taking place on the field will be covered by the Buggy Cam.

The unparalleled coverage, never seen before for any event across the cricketing fraternity will also see a variety of analytical and visual enhancements. Player Tracking will be of paramount importance with tools like Hawk-Eye being supplemented by an in-depth cricket data analytics system to be provided by analytics app CricViz.

Subsequently, ICC TV will also cover daily player profiles, team features, match previews and venue features to help resonate the idea of pristine coverage that the ICC has in mind. The distribution of all this content will be undertaken by the official broadcaster, Star Sports, who have been accorded the rights for the tournament.

The ICC had earlier in a colossal $1.8 billion payment by Star Sports, reaffirmed the faith the organisation has in the broadcaster. The ICC has till 2023 awarded Star Sports the global broadcast rights for all ICC Events which include the ICC Cricket World Cup and its qualifiers, the ICC Women’s World Cup, the ICC World Twenty20 and its qualifiers, the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The International Cricket Council has in the latest developments already come out with implementing its unprecedented coverage strategies. In two latest announcements, the body has announced the 24 commentators from across the cricketing fraternity who’ll be indulging spectators in the frontier event with their brand of riveting commentary and the World Cup’s song, Stand By.

The 24-member commentary panel includes Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith and Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward. These are all names who have enjoyed a fruitful time in the cricketing arena and are set to offer a meticulous coverage, one that perfectly hammers down the happenings in each encounter.

Advertisement

Adding to these releases, the ICC have also confirmed that they’ll be telecasting all the 10 warm-up matches which will be played a week before the tournament gets underway. The rampant step taken by the ICC is a true testament to up the ante for coverage and offer the supporters of the participating countries the chance to scour through their teams and its performance in the build up to the event.

Taking place from May 24-28, India will be contesting in their two practice encounters on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. The warm-up matches offer each country not just the chance to get acclimated to the playing conditions and try out their best combination but also enable each member of the 15 man squad to get the much needed playing time.

The recent developments assure us of one thing. This World Cup is without a doubt going to be the grandest, most flamboyant and illustrious one we’ve ever been feasted to. All the ingredients for a truly world class spectacle have been laid in place for us and with all the partaking countries embedding the most effervescent of preparations, we are set for 2 months of enchanting and luscious cricket to enthral us in. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019-Why the 10 team format is the best for the game
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 lesser-known batsmen who could set the tournament ablaze
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Windies could be a force to reckon with in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Top 10 batsmen who'll set the tournament ablaze
RELATED STORY
ICC partners with UNICEF to deliver 'One day for Children' at ICC World Cup 2019 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Brett Lee’s hat-trick, Karim’s bag of tricks in the 2003 World Cup Super-Six
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us