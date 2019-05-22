ODI World Cup 2019 Set To Enthrall Viewers With Unprecedented Broadcast Coverage

ICC Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council are sparing no expense in ensuring that they reaffirm their commitment to bring forth the most stupendous of cricket viewing experience across the world during the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup. Making a hoard of announcements that will see them partake in decisive coverage for the marquee event, the governing council have released the gameplan that they have embedded for the premier event.

In measures never indulged in earlier, the ICC is looking to seamlessly blend in function with the exuberant game and offer to the estimated 1.5 billion global viewers a fortuitous experience like never before. Pushing the envelope with their most advanced coverage till date, the body is roping in innovative moves which are technologically advanced with an aim to elevate the standards of the quadrennial tournament.

In a move to ensure that each and every bit of toothsome cricket across the 48 matches and 45 days is covered extensively, ICC has announced that the coverage of each match will see a minimum of 32 cameras per game. These will offer spectators every imaginable aspect of the game from every plausible angle by bringing into use eight ultra-motion Hawk-Eye cameras, front and reverse view stump cameras and the spidercam.

The ICC are also looking to lay down the framework of an illustrious coverage from the 12 expansive and prestigious venues across the host nation by bringing to play the Batcam to divulge us in never before seen spectacles from all the stadiums and host venue. Ground level proceedings taking place on the field will be covered by the Buggy Cam.

The unparalleled coverage, never seen before for any event across the cricketing fraternity will also see a variety of analytical and visual enhancements. Player Tracking will be of paramount importance with tools like Hawk-Eye being supplemented by an in-depth cricket data analytics system to be provided by analytics app CricViz.

Subsequently, ICC TV will also cover daily player profiles, team features, match previews and venue features to help resonate the idea of pristine coverage that the ICC has in mind. The distribution of all this content will be undertaken by the official broadcaster, Star Sports, who have been accorded the rights for the tournament.

The ICC had earlier in a colossal $1.8 billion payment by Star Sports, reaffirmed the faith the organisation has in the broadcaster. The ICC has till 2023 awarded Star Sports the global broadcast rights for all ICC Events which include the ICC Cricket World Cup and its qualifiers, the ICC Women’s World Cup, the ICC World Twenty20 and its qualifiers, the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The International Cricket Council has in the latest developments already come out with implementing its unprecedented coverage strategies. In two latest announcements, the body has announced the 24 commentators from across the cricketing fraternity who’ll be indulging spectators in the frontier event with their brand of riveting commentary and the World Cup’s song, Stand By.

The 24-member commentary panel includes Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith and Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward. These are all names who have enjoyed a fruitful time in the cricketing arena and are set to offer a meticulous coverage, one that perfectly hammers down the happenings in each encounter.

Adding to these releases, the ICC have also confirmed that they’ll be telecasting all the 10 warm-up matches which will be played a week before the tournament gets underway. The rampant step taken by the ICC is a true testament to up the ante for coverage and offer the supporters of the participating countries the chance to scour through their teams and its performance in the build up to the event.

Taking place from May 24-28, India will be contesting in their two practice encounters on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. The warm-up matches offer each country not just the chance to get acclimated to the playing conditions and try out their best combination but also enable each member of the 15 man squad to get the much needed playing time.

The recent developments assure us of one thing. This World Cup is without a doubt going to be the grandest, most flamboyant and illustrious one we’ve ever been feasted to. All the ingredients for a truly world class spectacle have been laid in place for us and with all the partaking countries embedding the most effervescent of preparations, we are set for 2 months of enchanting and luscious cricket to enthral us in.