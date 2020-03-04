ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Five reasons why Australia can win their maiden title

Australia will be sure favorites to win their first ICC World T20 title

The grandest T20 event of the world, the ICC T20 World Cup, is slated to take place later this year. The ICC initiated this tournament in 2007 and India emerged as the first winners of the then World T20. West Indies have won the trophy twice while England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have lifted the title once.

Surprisingly, the most successful team in ODI World Cup history, Australia, have never been able to win the championship in the shortest format of the game. The Aussies reached the final of the 2010 event where they fell short against England to finish as the runners-up.

In the last edition of the global tournament, Australia got eliminated in the group stage after losing the matches versus India and New Zealand. However, this year, they will be the favourites to win the first global event of the new decade as the ICC World T20 will be played in their own backyard.

#1 The prolific opening partnership of Warner and Finch

Aaron Finch, one part of a world beating opening partnership

Australia has perhaps the best opening combination in T20I cricket at the moment. While India has the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, it is unknown whether we will see them bat together looking at the rise of KL Rahul. Thus, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner will be the best opening pair in the tournament.

Finch is a player who starts off a bit slow but smashes the ball monstrously once he gets settled in the middle. He holds the record for the highest score in T20I cricket as well has another score over 150 to his name.

On the other hand, Warner provides the right hand-left hand dynamic to this combination. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain can wreak havoc in the middle right from the word go. He had a terrific home summer and the left-handed batsman will look to continue his fine form in 2020.

