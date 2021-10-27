ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia suffer injury scare as Mitchell Starc limps off from training 

Australia have suffered an injury scare with star fast bowler Mitchell Starc seen limping off the training ground with a leg injury on Tuesday at the ICC Academy.

The Aussies held a compulsory training session on the eve of the game against Sri Lanka where Mitchell Starc copped a blow. He limped off the ground with a leg injury which might keep him out of the game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Starc, who featured in Australia's T20 World Cup opener against South Africa, returned to competitive cricket after a long break. He returned figures of 2/32 from his quota of four overs as Australia cruised to an easy win over the Proteas.

Before landing in the UAE, Mitchell Starc took a six-month hiatus when he trained with the Queensland squad and her partner Alyssa Healy.

"Would love to steal the arm speed of Wasim Akram" - Mitchell Starc

The 31-year-old fast bowler is arguably one of the best left-arm pacers in the world. He has been at the heart of Australia's pace attack for quite some time now and also played a crucial role in helping his country lift the ODI World Cup in 2015.

In a recent chat with cricket.com.au, Mitchell Starc revealed that he wanted to steal Wasim Akram's arm speed when quizzed about one thing he would love to steal.

“I mean the easy one to go for, for me, is probably the arm speed of Wasim Akram,” Mitchell Starc said.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is arguably the greatest left-arm fast bowler to play the game. He was one of the greatest exponents of reverse swing. Akram has 414 Tests and 502 ODI wickets under his belt.

