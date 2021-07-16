ICC T20 World Cup: Memorable India vs Pakistan encounters

India and Pakistan have produced a number of nail-biting encounters at ICC events. The two countries have shared a fierce rivalry over the years and a number of world-class players from both sides have graced the occasion with their sublime performances.

These two teams have a lion's share in making many ICC events memorable and one of them is the 2007 T20 World Cup. Being the inaugural edition of the competition, not many knew how it was going to pan out.

India & Pakistan slotted in the same Group for the T20 World Cup. Here are the results of all their encounters:



2007: Match tied (Ind won the bowl-out)

2007 final: India won by 5 runs

2012: India won by 8 wickets

2014: India won by 7 wickets

2016: India won by 6 wickets — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 16, 2021

However, both the teams played a fearless brand of cricket and made the tournament unforgettable for both sets of fans. Nine years later, the two teams met again at the 2016 T20 World Cup and it produced another electric game of cricket.

With both India and Pakistan once again drawn in the same group for the upcoming T20 World Cup, let's take a look at the memorable encounters between the two teams at this showpiece event.

#3 India (119/4) beat Pakistan (118/5) by six wickets (2016 ICC T20 World Cup)

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 55*

India welcomed Pakistan in a high-voltage clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain initially played spoilsport but the game was eventually played as an 18 overs per side contest. The batting was certainly not easy as the Indian spinners were getting grip from the pitch.

Some useful cameos from Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal at the end helped Pakistan post a respectable total of 118-5 in their 18 overs. The total was below par, but Pakistan did have the pace battery to trouble the Indian batsmen.

India lost their three wickets early and Pakistan seemed to be right on top. However, Virat Kohli, who was batting like a dream that year, played a fantastic knock of 55. He ensured there were no hiccups as India comfortably beat Pakistan by six wickets.

#2 India (157/5) beat Pakistan (152) by five wickets (2007 ICC T20 World Cup final)

India won an absolute humdinger to be crowned the inaugural T20 World Champions

India and Pakistan met in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup and this had all the ingredients to be a T20 classic. Batting first, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But it was Gautam Gambhir who played a brilliant hand of 75.

Some late hitting from Rohit Sharma ensured India reached a competitive total of 157-5 in their 20 overs. With less than eight runs required per over, India knew they had to take quick wickets to stay in the game.

That is exactly what happened as the likes of RP Singh and Irfan Pathan kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. At one stage, Pakistan were 104-7 and it was all down to Misbah-ul-Haq to help them out of this situation.

Just when India might have thought that they had the game in the bag, Misbah started hitting the ball cleanly and took Pakistan closer to the total. Pakistan then needed just 6 runs off 4 balls but they had only one wicket in hand.

Misbah tried to scoop Joginder Sharma over fine leg, but only managed to top-edge it straight into the hands of Sreesanth. India thrillingly won the maiden T20 World Cup by just five runs.

#1 India (141/9) beat Pakistan (141/7) in a bowl out (2007 ICC T20 World Cup)

India won a thrilling game by virtue of a bowl out

India and Pakistan met for the first time at a T20 World Cup in the group stage and it turned out to be a game for the ages. India batted first but were rocked early as they lost their first three wickets for 19 runs.

Robin Uthappa steadied the Indian ship and scored a brilliant 50. Pakistan were still chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and India ended up posting just 141-9 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan needed just 142 runs to win but kept losing wickets at the wrong time. India were in the game and at one stage it looked like only Misbah stood in between them and a victory.

Pakistan needed just 1 run off the final two balls but still couldn't score and the game went to a bowl out. Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa all hit the stumps while Pakistan missed all their chances. India won the bowl out 3-0 and took the points.

