ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul climbs up to career-best second position among batsmen

KL Rahul reached his career-best second position in ICC T20I rankings among batsmen.

After a fantastic performance in India's 5-0 demolition of New Zealand in the T20I series, KL Rahul grabbed second position among batsmen in the ICC T20I rankings.

Rahul amassed 224 runs in the series which lifted him from the sixth position to his career-best second position.

Rohit Sharma also scored two half-centuries in the series and jumped three places up to the tenth position.

Shreyas Iyer seems to have nailed his position at number four after his impressive batting and has moved up an astonishing 63 places to the 55th position.

Manish Pandey is proving to be the answer to India's finishing woes and even he has moved up as far as the rankings are concerned, climbing 12 places up to 58th.

Skipper Virat Kohli managed to retain his ninth spot, making it three Indian batsmen in the top 10 rankings.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah's amazing comeback in the fifth T20I saw him climb up 26 places to 11th position.

Yuzvendra Chahal might not have picked as many wickets as others but his economical bowling helped him gain 10 places to reach 30th.

Shardul Thakur bagged eight wickets in the series and it helped him climb 34 places up to 57th position. Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja are ranked 71st and 76th respectively.