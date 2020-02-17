ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli slips to 10th position among batsmen

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has slipped down to the 10th position in the latest T20I rankings of batsmen released by the ICC. Kohli didn’t have a great time with the bat in the T20I series against New Zealand last month.

The Indian captain could score only 105 runs in the four matches he played and failed to register a half-century in the entire series which was a a rarity.

Kohli has been overtaken by the England captain Eoin Morgan, who was declared the Player of the Series in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa. Morgan scored two fifties, one of which came in a winning cause in the series decider.

Eoin Morgan and Tabraiz Shamsi move into the top 10 🚀



All the details from the latest update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings 👇 https://t.co/sDXGHglK37 — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2020

KL Rahul remains India’s top-ranked batsman in T20I cricket and holds onto the second spot in the rankings on the back of some outstanding batting against the Blackcaps. Rahul scored 224 in the T20I series against New Zealand and was the top scorer in the series.

The T20I batsmen’s rankings continue to be topped by the Pakistan captain Babar Azam, with Rahul holding the second spot and Australian skipper Aaron Finch being third.

The top spots in the bowlers’ and the all-rounders’ rankings are held by two Afghan maestros - Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.