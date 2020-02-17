×
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli slips to 10th position among batsmen

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 15:45 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli has slipped down to the 10th position in the latest T20I rankings of batsmen released by the ICC. Kohli didn’t have a great time with the bat in the T20I series against New Zealand last month.

The Indian captain could score only 105 runs in the four matches he played and failed to register a half-century in the entire series which was a a rarity.

Kohli has been overtaken by the England captain Eoin Morgan, who was declared the Player of the Series in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa. Morgan scored two fifties, one of which came in a winning cause in the series decider.

KL Rahul remains India’s top-ranked batsman in T20I cricket and holds onto the second spot in the rankings on the back of some outstanding batting against the Blackcaps. Rahul scored 224 in the T20I series against New Zealand and was the top scorer in the series.

The T20I batsmen’s rankings continue to be topped by the Pakistan captain Babar Azam, with Rahul holding the second spot and Australian skipper Aaron Finch being third.

The top spots in the bowlers’ and the all-rounders’ rankings are held by two Afghan maestros - Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.

Published 17 Feb 2020, 15:45 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
