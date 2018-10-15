×
Latest ICC rankings after the India-Windies Test match

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
1.18K   //    15 Oct 2018, 22:16 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

The India-Windies Test series recently ended and it was a completely one-sided affair as the hosts defeated the visitors by an innings and 272 runs (1st match) and 10 wickets (2nd match) respectively. India outclassed the opponents completely in all three departments to attain such result.

Jason Holder, the skipper of the West Indian team, was the difference that came in their side between the first and second match. His 5/56 in the Indian first innings was his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests which is the most by any bowler in this year. This performance took the Windies skipper in the list of top ten bowlers as he currently stands at number nine with 766 points.

Besides Holder, Umesh Yadav was another player who gained a lot from this series as he ended as the leading wicket-taker and this made him break to the Top 25 in the bowlers' list. Yadav rose by four positions and currently sits at his career-best position of number 25 with 613 points.

Indian youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were the other two rising stars of this series as the 18-year old smashed a hundred which was followed by a half-century while Pant consecutively scored 92 two times. This made Shaw jump 13 places to number 60 with 465 points, while Pant moved up 23 spots to number 62 with 459 points.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli continued to stay at the pole position with 935 points while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane made it to Top 20 after he jumped four spots. West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite remained in the Top 20 (19th place) even after slipping by four positions with his scores of 14 and zero. He currently shares this position with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Another player whose position was affected due to this series was of Roston Chase who scored 53 and 20 in the first Test and 106 and 6 in the second. His this performance took him up by 10 positions to 31st place.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
