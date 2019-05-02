ICC Test Rankings: India retain top spot after the latest update

What's the story?

India is at the top of the ICC Test rankings according to the annual update which was released on the 2nd of May. The Men in blue have retained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for the third consecutive time.

In Case you don't know

In the latest update of ICC test rankings, the results of 2015-16 were removed and series outcomes of 2016-17 and 2017-18 were weighted at 50 percent. This means that the points awarded during 2015-16 are not considered while the results from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are halved in the latest updated rankings.

The heart of the matter

India and England continue their reign atop the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Team Rankings in Tests and ODIs after the annual update!https://t.co/t7TEpvzIhR — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2019

India remains at the top but the difference between second ranked New Zealand is only two-point now. The gap between the two teams prior to this update was of eight points as India had 116 points and New Zealand had 108 points.

However, Virat Kohli's men lost three points as the team's 3-0 triumph over South Africa and a 2-1 win in Sri Lanka is not considered which resulted in the deduction of points.

On the other hand, New Zealand's 2-0 series defeat against Australia was not considered and helped them gain three points.

The only change in the latest rankings is between England and Australia. England with 105 points has moved up to the fourth position while Australia has gone down to the fifth position with 98 points. Australia has lost six points as four out of five series wins during the 2015-16 season are not included.

The difference between Pakistan (at 7th position) and West Indies (at 8th position) has reduced to two points from 11 points. This is due to West Indies defeating England 2-1 recently while Pakistan lost a series against New Zealand at their adopted home UAE.

In ICC ODI rankings, England has retained the top spot while India ranks second with a difference of two points only.

What's next?

Virat Kohli-led team India will take field in the World Cup next month. Their next Test Cricket assignment is against West Indies, which will kick start the ICC World Test Championship.