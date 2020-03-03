×
ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10; Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson make giant strides 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 15:34 IST

<a href=' data-img-low='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2020/03/45b6a-15832282878607-500.jpg' src='data:image/svg+xml,'>Mayank Agarwal has lost his spot in the Top 10" height="533" width="800" />
Mayank Agarwal has lost his spot in the Top 10


What's the story?

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has fallen out of the Top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen after his disappointing performances in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand.

On the other hand, the New Zealand pairing of Tom Blundell and Kyle Jamieson have made giant strides in the rankings.

The background

After a successful home Test season, Agarwal had moved up to the tenth spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Unfortunately, the right-handed batsman from Karnataka could not replicate his performances in New Zealand as he could register only one half-century in the entire series.

Meanwhile, Tom Blundell aggregated 117 runs in 2 Test matches while debutant Kyle Jamieson ended the series with 9 wickets and 93 runs.

The heart of the matter

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken Agarwal's place in the Top 10 while Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also dropped one spot in the batting rankings. Cheteshwar Pujara has moved up to the seventh spot while Marnus Labuschagne has entered the top three, replacing New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson.

Among the bowlers, Tim Southee stormed into the Top 5 after winning the Player of the Series award, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult gained four places each. Kyle Jamieson jumped 26 spots in the all-rounders' rankings to occupy the 22nd position.

What's next?

After losing the Test series against New Zealand, India will return home and gear up for their upcoming ODI series against South Africa. On the other hand, New Zealand will re-ignite their Trans-Tasman rivalry with Australia as the two sides clash in a three-match ODI series.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 15:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Kyle Jamieson ICC Ranking - Test, ODI & T20 Rating
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
