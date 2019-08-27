ICC Test Rankings: Stokes rises to career-high ranking, Bumrah breaks into top 10, Kohli remains at the top spot

Huge gains for Ben Stokes in the latest rankings

What's the story?

After his heroics in the Headingley Test, England's Ben Stokes has claimed the number 2 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has broken into the top 10 of the bowlers ranking as well.

In case you didn't know

Ben Stokes played a stunning unbeaten knock of 135 runs in the 3rd Test of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. Stokes' all-round show helped England level the 5-match series 1-1. On the other hand, Bumrah annihilated the West Indies batting line-up in the Antigua Test with a sensational spell of 5/7.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest ICC Test rankings, Ben Stokes has taken the number two spot in the all-rounders ranking. Stokes also rose 13 ranks to the number 13 spot in the batting rankings. West Indies skipper Jason Holder still holds the top spot in the all-rounders rankings with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth place.

Talking about the bowling rankings, India's Jasprit Bumrah vaulted into the top 10 with a career-best 774 points. Bumrah, at number 7, is the highest-ranked Indian in the bowlers rankings. Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian in the top 10, occupying the 10th spot. Australia's Pat Cummins is the top-ranked bowler in the rankings.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has held on to his top spot in the batting rankings. Kohli is followed by Steve Smith and Kane Williamson at the 2nd and 3rd place respectively, with Cheteshwar Pujara at the 4th place. Ajinkya Rahane's Man-of-the-Match performance against West Indies has helped him move up 10 notches to the 11th place. Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne jumped to the 6th spot while New Zealand's Tom Latham moved up to 8th.

What's next?

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes will have a chance to consolidate their positions in the rankings as India will face West Indies in the second Test on 30th August while England will take on Australia in the 4th Ashes Test from the 4th of September.