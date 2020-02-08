ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Senior members of the Indian team wishes U19 stars good luck ahead of the final against Bangladesh

The members of the senior Indian team have given their best wishes to the Indian U-19 side ahead of the all-important final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. India squares off against Bangladesh in the final for the coveted trophy on Sunday in Potchefstroom.

India, having won against Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Super League semi-final, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent century, will be eyeing their second-consecutive and fifth overall title.

On the other hand, Bangladesh registered their maiden appearance in an ICC final for the first time as they defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the second Super League semi-final.

BCCI posted a video on their official Twitter handle with the members of the senior team wishing the youths good luck for the upcoming Final. BCCI captioned the video - "Wishes galore all the way from New Zealand for the U19 team ahead of the #U19CWC final. #TeamIndia"

The video features Cheteshwar Pujara, India's red-ball vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, along with all-rounder Vijay Shankar. All the four members in the video have been a part of India's ongoing tour in New Zealand as the senior team has been playing a 3-match ODI series currently.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the 'Player of the series' back in the 2006 U-19 Cricket World Cup, had scored 349 runs in just six innings. Having the experience of playing in the same event before, Pujara encouraged the boys in blue to play their natural game in the final.

Would just like to tell you guys to keep following the same process, don't take any extra pressure for the final. Just keep playing your natural game and I'm sure that you guys will bring home the cup.

"It's a big occasion and just try and enjoy. Good luck guys." - said, Vijay Shankar.

Wriddhiman Saha backed the side to consider their opponents as a competitive challenge and quoted - "Keep dominating the way you always have been. No matter which opponent you are facing, just blast them away!"

Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane stated that the Indian fans are behind the side for their much-anticipated clash. "Play the way you have been playing guys. We all are supporting you and the whole nation is behind you." - said Rahane.

The boys in blue led by Priyam Garg will be hoping to continue their unbeaten streak and defend their title against the first-timers Bangladesh on Sunday.