ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 4, Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka U19 are set to lock horns with Afghanistan U19 in the Super League Quarter-Final 4 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, on January 27, 2022.

The Lankans, captained by Dunith Wellage, are in incredible form having topped the group D table with six points and a net run rate of +0.753. They will go into the match on the back of a three-wicket win over West Indies at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts.

After electing to field first, their bowlers did a reasonable job of restricting the Caribbean team to 250 for nine. In reply, opening batter Sadisha Rajapaksa scored 76 runs off 115 balls with five fours and made sure Lanka chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

The Afghans, led by Suliman Safi, have shown decent form in the tournament. They finished second in group C with four points and a net run-rate of 1.467. They defeated Emmanuel Bawa's Zimbabwe by 109 runs in their previous game.

After batting first, the Afghans scored 261 for six on the back of skipper Safi's 111-run knock, laced with 14 fours and three sixes. Thereafter, left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote picked up four wickets as the Afghans bowled Zimbabwe out for 152 in 36.4 overs.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Quarter-Final 4 ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date: January 27, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Pitch Report

The Coolidge Cricket Ground has hosted five youth ODIs out of which four were won by the team batting first. Hence, the Lankans and Afghans may avoid chasing on the the surface. The average score at the venue is around the 230-run mark.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny, but there is a chance of rain at 11 AM. The temperature will hover around the 27-degree Celsius mark during the match. The humidity is likely to be in the 60s.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sakuna Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan U19

Bilal Sayedi, Nangeyalia kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad, Shahidullah Hasani

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have been in terrific form in the tournament. Keeping in mind the record at the venue, the team batting first is most likely to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team, batting first to win the match.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

