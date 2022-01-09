ICC U19 World Cup Warm up, Match 7, Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will lock horns in Match No. 7 of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up on Monday, January 10 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Ireland, captained by Tim Tector, haven’t had the best of outings going into the World Cup. They took part in a three-match One-Day series against Zimbabwe which they lost 1-3.

Ireland started with a 55-run loss after which they slumped to a 135-run defeat at Crab Hill. Thereafter, they lost the third game by four wickets to lose the series.

But the Irish team salvaged some pride by winning the fourth match by 117 runs. Tector was their standout performer with 204 runs at an average of 51. Nathan McGuire and Matthew Humphreys picked up 10 wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka, led by Dunith Wellalage, have been in pretty good form in recent times. Out of 13 games, the Islanders have won nine matches and lost three, while one game didn’t produce a result. They recently ended up as the runners-up in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka defeated Kuwait and Nepal in Group B after which they beat Pakistan by 22 runs in the semi-finals. In the final, India defeated them by nine wickets by DLS Method.

The Lankans couldn’t perform well in 2020 and will be looking to get some decent practice before the mega event starts.

Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Details:

Match: Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Match 7, ICC U19 World Cup Warm up

Date and Time: January 10th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence isn’t a belter for batting as the average score in ODIs is 225. Moreover, the track favors the team batting first and therefore, teams may avoid chasing.

Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be clear throughout the duration of the encounter. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not quite on the higher side.

Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Probable XIs

Ireland U19

Squads

Tim Tector (C), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Daniel Forkin, Diarmuid Burke

Sri Lanka U19

Squads

Dunith Wellalage (C), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva (Vice-Captain), Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi and Sadeesh Jayawardena

Note- Since it’s a warm-up fixture, all members of the squad can take part.

Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have had excellent outings over the last 12 months as far as the one-day format is concerned. Ireland will need to play out of their skin to win the game. Sri Lanka will start as the favorites.

