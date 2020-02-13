ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Live streaming, telecast details, and squads

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Women's first standalone T20 World Cup is all set to enthrall the cricket fans between February 21, 2020 and March 08, 2020. But before the mega event, the teams will go head-to-head in T20 warm-ups between February 15, 2020 and February 20, 2020. Furthermore, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to use front-foot no-ball technology during the main event of the T20 World Cup. As a result, the on-field umpires will only be responsible for above waist no-ball and all the front-foot no-balls will be monitored by the third umpire and he will communicate his decision to the on-field umpires for signaling.

The main tournament is scheduled to be played across six Australian venues: Manuka Oval (Canberra), Junction Oval (Melbourne), Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne), WACA Ground (Perth), Sydney Showground Stadium (Sydney), and Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney). But the 10 warm-up fixtures (five games each) will be played at two venues Allan Border Field (Brisbane) and Karen Rolton Oval (Adelaide).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule

As per schedule, the women's T20 main event will commence with the hosts Australia taking on India Women on February 22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney, followed by 19 round-robin group stage fixtures (Group A & B). The group stage will be followed by semi-finals on March 5 (B1vsA2 & A1vsB2) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney and the final of the Women's T20 pinnacle will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on March 8, 2020.

More details on Women's T20 World Cup fixtures can be found here.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Broadcast and Live Streaming

The International Cricket Council's Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports reserves the rights for the women's T20 event and to increase the viewership, they will share the live feed with other licensees across the globe.

Without much ado, Let's have a look on the complete list of the broadcasters.

Full Member Nations

Afghanistan - Moby TV & Hotstar

Australia - Channel 9, Fox Sports, Kayo Live Stream, SEN Radio & Macquarie Sports Radio

Bangladesh - BTV, GTV & Rabbitholebd

England - Sky Sports, SkyGo & NowTV

India - Star Sports Network, Doordarshan & Hotstar

Ireland - Sky Sports & NowTV

New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ & SkyGo Fan Pass

Pakistan - PTV Sports & Ten Cricket

South Africa - Super Sports 5, SuperSport Website & Supersport App

Sri Lanka - Ten Sports & Hotstar

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - ESPN & ESPN Play

Zimbabwe - SuperSports 5 & SuperSport App

Other Nations/Regions

Asia Central Region - Hotstar Website & Hotstar App

Canada - ATN Cricket Plus & ATN website

Europe - Hotstar Website & App

Hong Kong - Star Cricket & Now TV

Malaysia - Fox International & Astro Go

Nepal - Star Sports & Hotstar

North Africa - OSN

North America - ESPN

Oceania - Digicel & Digicel Play

Oman - OSN

Scotland - Sky Sports, SkyGo & Now TV

Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub Go & Singtel

South American Counties - ESPN Website, ESPN Brazil (Stream) & ESPN Play South

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sports

The Middle East - OSN CricHD, Eleven Sports & Wavo Stream

The Netherlands - Sky Sports

United Arab Emirates - OSN & Wavo

United States of America - Willow TV

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Squads.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh Women: Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed (VC), Shamima Sultana (WK), Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija Tul, Kubra Panna, Ghosh Fargana, Hoque, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary.

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt and Mady Villiers.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Katey Martin (WK), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest and Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (C), Sidra Nawaz (WK), Muneeba Ali Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz Fatima Sana Syeda Aroob Shah and Umaima Sohail.

South Africa Women: Dane van Niekerk (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase and Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi (VC), Dilani Manodara (WK), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene and Umesha Thimashini.

Thailand Women: Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong and Chanida Sutthiruang.

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK) Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman.