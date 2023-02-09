The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will kick off on February 10 in South Africa. A total of 10 teams will compete in this showpiece event, with the final scheduled to take place at Newlands in Cape Town on February 26. Australia are the defending champions and will be hoping to retain their title.

The opening game of the T20 World Cup will see South Africa Women take on the Sri Lanka Women at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa lost to England Women in their first warm-up fixture but bounced back to defeat Pakistan Women in their next fixture.

They will be led by Sune Luus after Dane van Niekerk was omitted from the squad due to her failure to pass the fitness test. The hosts will be hoping to start the T20 World Cup 2023 on a winning note.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be led by Chamari Athapaththu. The experienced left-handed batter is a vital member in the side and her form will play a crucial role for the Asian side.

They beat Ireland Women in their first warm-up game but lost against the West Indies Women in their next. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the hosts in their opening T20 World Cup 2023 game on Friday.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Friday, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a balanced track. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

The hosts will be hoping to kickstart the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on a winning note.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women

The Asian side need to bring out their A-game to come out on top on Friday.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

The opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will see South Africa take on Sri Lanka. Expect a cracking contest on Friday. While both teams have their merits, South Africa look a more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

