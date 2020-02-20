ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur urges India to display collective brilliance

Kaur will be hoping that the young guns and experienced players in her team put up a collectively consistent effort throughout the tournament

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that her side will be looking to put up collective match-winning performances instead of heavily relying on only one or two players to get the job done in the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup which begins in Australia tomorrow.

Quite often, the team has come under the scanner for solely depending on star opener Smriti Mandhana and Kaur to take them over the finishing line. However, to make your mark in a World Cup, there’s more that needs be brought to the table and Kaur will need her youthful squad – whose average age is 22.8 years – to step up and prove their mettle at the highest stage in pressure situations.

“Through past tournaments, we have learnt that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you,” she added.

“If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that’s what we’re looking to do,” Kaur said.

India kick-start their campaign against hosts Australia in Sydney and Kaur’s troops will be looking to register a victory that would solidify India’s credentials as genuine contenders for the coveted trophy.