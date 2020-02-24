×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmapreet Kaur hails Shafali Verma and Veda Krishnamurthy

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 22:34 IST

India registered their second win in as many games at the Women
India registered their second win in as many games at the Women's T20 World Cup

India continued their winning run in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after completing a convincing 18 runs victory against Bangladesh. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was impressed with India’s all-round performance and lauded the likes of Shafali Verma and Veda Krishnamurthy for chipping in with some quick runs at crucial junctures of the game.

Shafali Verma got India off to a blazing start and took the responsibility on her shoulders in the absence of her senior partner Smriti Mandhana.

The stylish left-hander missed the game due to a viral infection but Harmanpreet Kaur is optimistic about Mandhana returning by the time India takes the field against New Zealand three days later.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Harmanpreet Kaur said


"Smriti is feeling better and will hopefully available for the next match. There's still two-three days left and she should get better."
"The way Shefali and Jemimah played, it showed their capability and it's a good sign for us," said Kaur. "Veda (Krishnamurthy, who hit an unbeaten 20 off 11) did a great job for us, we needed a few boundaries at that time. We are looking each game at a time and looking forward to doing well in the future."

Shafali raced to 39 (16) before mistiming an attempted big shot. The Bangladesh bowlers forced their way back into the match with some tight bowling in the middle overs.

Just when Bangladesh looked set to restrict India to less than 135, Veda Krishnamurthy provided the much needed late impetus with an 11-ball 20 to propel India to142.

Shafali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding knock. The teenage prodigy hoped to keep the good form going and help India win their maiden World Cup title.

"I had it in my mind that since Smriti was not around, I wanted to bat long. I have been practising being aggressive and want to continue doing that. I want to win matches for India and win the World Cup."
Published 24 Feb 2020, 22:24 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma
