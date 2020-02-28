×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand star Suzie Bates hails Indian teenager Shafali Verma 

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 17:04 IST

Shafali Verma.
Shafali Verma.

One of the finest players in the T20I format, New Zealand's Suzie Bates has showered praise on Shafali Verma, the 16-year-old Indian opener who has taken the T20 World Cup by storm, owing to her whirlwind knocks in the three group games so far.

She has already dominated world-class bowling attacks and there is certainly no doubt about the fact that she is the next big thing in the making for the India eves.

Verma's fearless approach at the top of the batting order is giving India good starts which have overshadowed their poor performance in the middle and the late overs. The teenage sensation top-scored with 46 against New Zealand and bagged her second consecutive Player of the Match Award as India edged out the White Ferns.

She has already amassed 114 runs in three matches so far at a staggering strike rate of 172.72 - the highest in a single edition of a Women’s T20 World Cup. In just three matches, she has smashed 11 fours and 8 sixes and Bates feels that India were searching for someone like Verma for a long time.


"As a senior player, you love to see a youngster come out and hit the ball hard. I think India has been searching for someone like her at the top of the order for a long time. She's just going to get better and better.
"I think we bowled reasonably well at her and got unlucky. She's great for the game moving forward and for Indian cricket. She's so young and has so many games ahead of her that she can dominate."

Meanwhile, for New Zealand it was 19-year-old Amelia Kerr who kept them in the game, courtesy of some exceptional hitting in the last two overs. She took on Poonam Yadav and smashed her for 18 runs in the penultimate over.

Eventually, Shikha Pandey held her nerves and defended 16 runs in the final over as India won the match by just three runs. Kerr also bagged the wicket of Verma at a crucial juncture of the game which had put New Zealand on the ascendancy. And Bates reserved praise for Kerr as well.

Advertisement

"Verma and Kerr are a similar sort of player. You don't find many players who come into international cricket at the age of 16 around the world.
"We've got the likes of Sophie (Devine) who whacks it pretty hard when she gets the chance, but we love having youngsters come through who are able to do the same."

India, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, will next face Sri Lanka in their final group game tomorrow.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 17:04 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Suzie Bates Shafali Verma T20 ICC Women's T20 Winners & Runners
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Today
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Today
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us