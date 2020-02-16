ICC Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa team preview

South Africa have a very strong side

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is all set to begin on 21 February in Australia. 10 teams have been divided into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. Eight teams earned direct qualification while Thailand and Bangladesh came through the qualifiers.

Perennial underachievers South Africa are slotted with West Indies, England, Pakistan and Thailand in Group B. The Proteas begin their campaign against England on 23 February at Perth.

Here, we look at how the squad shapes up as we head into the main event:

Squad

Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (v/c), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2014 happens to be the best finish for the South African women's team in the history of the tournament. They have usually fared way below expectations, with group stage exits in all other editions except in 2014.

Team overview

South Africa have one of their strongest looking squads in a long while. Underperformers in the tournament till now, this time the Proteas have a team that, if handled well and performs to its potential, is capable of lifting the trophy.

The return of several key players from injuries holds them in good stead. A top two finish in the group seems very likely, given the quality of the squad and the form of the individual players.

That said, the recent defeat against New Zealand exposed some chinks in the armory of the South African team. The management will need to work on those before the main tournament begins.

Strengths

Dane van Niekerk

With some key players back in the side, South Africa possess a strong look. The all-rounders and power-hitters are the biggest strength for the Proteas.

The batting has a formidable look with Van Niekerk, Lee and Du Preez all being in good form, and the depth in batting with Kapp and Tryon might prove to be handy in crunch games. The problem of plenty in the batting department will hold them in good stead.

Moreover, they have one of the strongest pace attacks in the world at the moment.

Weaknesses

South Africa have one of the strongest sides on paper. However, the major concern will be the proper utilization of resources. Getting the right batswoman at the right slot will be a headache for the management, which if not handled properly can backfire badly.

Moreover, the spin department seems inexperienced, except for the skipper Van Niekerk. On dry wickets, that might hold them at a position of disadvantage compared to teams with better spinners.

Players to watch out for

Marizanne Kapp (R)

The reliable Marizanne Kapp and the pacy Shabnim Ismail hold the key for South Africa in the bowling department. The destructive Lizelle Lee will be expected to take the attack to the opposition, bringing in the X-factor with the bat.

Du Preez and skipper Van Niekerk, with their experience, will be the batting mainstays for the team.

Tournament prediction

The South African squad for the upcoming World Cup is one of their strongest in the history of the tournament. Seeing the quality of the side, a top two finish in the group looks quite in reach for the Proteas.

If they play to their potential and hold their nerves at crunch situations, they might even lift the trophy for the first time.