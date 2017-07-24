ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: 5 takeaways for the Indian Women’s Team

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury 24 Jul 2017

Jhulan Goswami (left) and Mithali Raj (right)

India played exceptionally well during the entire length of the ICC Women’s World Cup, but succumbed to the pressure at the final hurdle. However, even after the defeat, the team garnered appreciation and praise from every nook and corner of the world.

While very few people expected India to reach the Finals, the Indian team soared above expectations to put up a marvelous show on the field. The campaign ended on a sad note, but it might have marked the beginning of a new era in Women’s cricket.

We try to figure out the positives, India can look up to from the tournament.

#5 Memories of Jhulan and Mithali’s final hurrah in World Cup cricket

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been integral parts of the Indian Women team’s setup. However, they aren’t getting any younger and are at the fag end of their glorious careers. They might have played their final World Cup.

While a World Cup triumph would have added a feather to their caps, it didn’t pan out that way as India stumbled at the finishing line in the final. However, the event turned out to be one to cherish for the two Indian cricketing stalwarts.



While Mithali Raj achieved the feat of the highest ever ODI run scorer, Jhulan Goswami raised her game during the knock-out stages of the tournament. As Indian Women’s cricket moves along, memories of Raj and Goswami’s contribution in this World Cup campaign will remain etched in the hearts forever.