ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in numbers

One stop shop for all the statistics in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 24 Jul 2017, 13:23 IST

England are the women's champions of the world

The eleventh edition of the Women's World Cup proved to be the most watched women's event of all time with the hosts England winning the final last evening in fine fashion. A journey which began with the hosts facing India ended with the same encounter albeit the results being exactly the opposite. The English ladies became world champions for the fourth time in their illustrious history while India fumbled at the final stage for the second time.

Stalwarts like Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj proved their worth with the bat while experienced customers like Jhulan Goswami and Dane Van Niekerk proved their might in the big matches. India's Smriti Mandhana started the tournament with a bang which gave them a sense of hope for the remainder of the World Cup. Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor were formidable at the top for the eventual champions along with Nat Sciver who scored freely throughout their road to the title.

Extra cover: ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Team of the tournament

Chamari Atapattu and Sana Mir played a lone survivor's role for Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively whereas Dianna Dottin of West Indies could not guide her country to the semis. Let us take a closer look at the Women's World Cup in numbers and find out the players who wrote their names in the history books for the prestigious ICC event:

Overall records

Highest innings total: England posted a mammoth 377 for the loss of seven wickets on the board against Pakistan at Leicester.

Lowest innings total: West Indies were bundled out for just 48 runs against the Proteas. Dane Van Niekerk took four wickets for no runs conceded in that game.

Highest match aggregate: The group stage game between England and South Africa saw both the sides manage a humongous total score of 678 runs at the loss of 14 wickets.

Biggest win: India's 186-run victory over the White Ferns was the biggest margin for a team batting first. In chasing the total, South Africa did it emphatically by chasing West Indies' meagre target of 49 in just 6 overs.

Batting records

Tammy Beaumont was the top scorer in the tournament

Most runs: England's Tammy Beaumont topped the charts with 410 runs in the World Cup. Mithali Raj comes second with just a run short than the English opener.

Highest average (minimum 300 runs): Ellyse Perry averaged a brilliant 80.80 in eight innings, the highest for any batter in this World Cup who managed more than 300 runs.

Highest strike rate (minimum 300 runs): England's middle order batter, Nat Sciver scored at a healthy strike rate of 107.58. She managed 369 runs in the competition.

Highest individual score: Chamari Atapattu's 178 against Australia was the highest individual knock by any batter.

Most fifties: Ellyse Perry managed five fifties in the World Cup while Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa came second with four scores of over 50.

Most hundreds: Nat Sciver scored two tons for England, the most by any batter.

Most sixes: Lizelle Lee of the Proteas smashed a total of 12 sixes in the World Cup.

Highest partnership: Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor formed a record breaking partnership of 275 runs for the second wicket against South Africa.

Most ducks: This dubious record is shared by a staggering number of nine players with two ducks each (Kenroy Peters, Diana Baig, Shikha Pandey, Anya Shrubsole, Shanel Daley, Elyse Villani, Dianna Dottin, Beth Mooney, Surangika Perera).

Bowling records

Dane Van Niekerk was the best bowler in the World Cup

Most wickets: South Africa skipper, Dane Van Niekerk is the highest wicket-taker of the World Cup with 15 wickets.

Best average (minimum 10 wickets): Dane Van Niekerk again tops the list as she managed a wicket for every 10 runs that she conceded.

Best strike rate (minimum 10 wickets): Van Niekerk took a wicket every 17.3 balls, the best for any bowler who managed to take at least 10 wickets.

Best economy (at least 40 overs): Dane Van Niekerk was the most economical bowler in the World Cup with the leg spinner conceding just 3.46 per over in the 43.2 overs that she bowled.

Most maidens: Katherine Brunt of England bowled 10 maidens in the 67 overs that she bowled for her side.

Best bowling figures in a match: Anya Shrubsole had bowling figures of 46/6 in the final against India. She was also the player of the match for her six wicket haul in the grand finale.

Fielding records

Most catches: Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand leads the fielding charts with 8 catches.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: India's Sushma Verma had a hand in 15 dismissals, the most by any keeper in the tournament. Verma took seven catches and claimed eight stumpings.