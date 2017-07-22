ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Team of the tournament

The Mithali Raj-led team has eight reliable batters and seven bowlers to bowl the 50 overs.

England, the 2017 ICC women's World Cup champions

After 29 days and 31 matches, the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup came to an end with hosts England beating India by nine runs in the final.

It was a match that was worthy of being a World Cup final and was one of the most riveting contests played in the tournament. After restricting England for just 228 in their 50 overs, the Indians were cruising ahead at 191/3 off 42 overs.

However, inexperience then played its part as Mithali and co. failed to thrive under pressure and eventually lost the match by nine runs.

The last one month saw some breath-taking performances from all the eight teams that played in the tournament. There were some individual performers who set the stage on fire.

Let us take a look at the team of the tournament that includes some of the best players from the tournament.

Openers

Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor during their partnership against South Africa

England opener Tammy Beaumont and wicketkeeper-batswoman Sarah Taylor have been sensational throughout the tournament. Their 275-run stand for the second wicket against South Africa, who have the best bowling attack in the tournament, is an evidence of how good they were individually and as a pair in the extravaganza.

Beaumont, the leading run scorer of the World Cup and the Player of the tournament, made sure that England got off to a good start in almost all the matches with a cautious approach while Taylor was the aggressor as she took on the opposition bowling without any difficulties. In spite of scoring at over run-a-ball, Sarah maintained her consistency throughout, something that we don't see in women's cricket often.

Also read: The story of Sarah Taylor: The rise, the fall and the comeback

In her nine innings in the tournament, Beaumont scored 410 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 77. Sarah Taylor, on the other hand, scored 396 runs in 9 innings at an extraordinary average and strike-rate of 49.5 and 99 respectively.

Sarah will also don the wicketkeeper's gloves in our team of the tournament.