ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Scientific Astrologer predicts India to fall short at the final hurdle

India take on England in the finals of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

Who will come out on top in the summit clash?

Harmanpreet Kaur's whirlwind innings that annihilated defending champions Australia in the semi-finals has raised fans' hopes of a maiden World Cup victory for India. The planets though indicate that the Indian Eves will not be able to step up when it matters the most.

Harmanpreet’s extraordinary knock has drawn comparisons with the epic knock of Kapil Dev in the semi-finals of the 1983 World Cup which India eventually won. But Harmanpreet definitely is not a Kapil and may not be repeating her heroics in the final. Kapil was born in 1959 when Pluto was in the deepest exaltation. This happens once in about 256 years. The power of Pluto propelled Kapil’s devils to do the unthinkable – win against the hot favourites and the cricketing super power of those times, the West Indies.

A World Cup-winning squad looks extraordinary with players, especially the captain and the coach, having great horoscopes. A World Cup win makes one a legend and only people with extraordinary charts make the cut. So here, the horoscope of Harmanpreet would have mattered only if she were the captain.

The battle is between Heather Knight; the captain of England and Mithali Raj, the Indian skipper.

Mithali has a good horoscope, with Uranus in exaltation, which happens once in 84 years. Mithali also has Planet Y (1999 JV127), Saturn and Mars in exaltation too.

Mithali Raj does not have a great horoscope

Heather has horoscope miles ahead of Mithali. In fact, Heather has the most powerful planet in the universe, Pluto, extremely prominently placed in her chart. It has just come into its own house Scorpio after 256 years. Besides that, Heather also has Planet-X (2007 RH283), Planet-Z (2008 FC76) and Jupiter in exaltation. Add Chiron and Saturn too in their own houses and Heather’s becomes a powerhouse of a horoscope.

The Englishwoman definitely has a far better horoscope than Mithali. So, the chances of winning the title become higher for England.

Another important factor that goes in England’s favour is that Mithali has achieved all that she could have with her ‘good’ chart. Her horoscope was good enough to make her the highest run getter in women’s cricket. That would probably remain her biggest achievement.

Jhulan Goswami could have probably been given one more chance to win this event. She definitely has a better horoscope than Mithali.

The Indian team are also not astrologically well balanced – there is a player born in amavasya, many players born with lots of debilitated (weak) planets. There are just a handful of players with good charts like Harmanpreet, who wouldn’t be able to power the team all alone. The team composition is also skewed with too many older or younger players in the Indian squad.

England have a well-balanced squad with many players having fantastic horoscopes, born in the full or new moon, and very well balanced age-wise too.

The stars (and planets) have aligned for Heather Knight

Interestingly, the Indian cricket coach Tushar Arothe and his England counterpart Mark Robinson were born in the same year - 1966 - but if you look closely, you find that Robinson has a better horoscope than Arothe.

India won the group stage match against England convincingly. That too goes against India. In events of such high magnitude, you can defeat the opponent team only once if you have two chances. The Indian men’s team won the group match against Pakistan but lost to them in the finals in the recently concluded Champions Trophy.

Australia won against India in the group stages and India thrashed them in the semis. England lost to India during the group stages and the chances are they will get their revenge in the finals of the World Cup, which would be the one that matters.

India probably would have to wait for another World Cup to win their maiden title, under another captain.