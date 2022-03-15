ICC Women's World Cup 2022: 4 players with approaching milestones in IND vs ENG clash

The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. With two wins and one loss, India currently sit at the third position in the points table, having four points.

On the other hand, defending champions England have had a terrible start to their campaign. They have suffered three losses and are yet to open their account in the points table.

Mithali Raj's team will enter the contest with added confidence after defeating West Indies by a margin of 155 runs in their previous game.

Mithali Raj's team will enter the contest with added confidence after defeating West Indies by a margin of 155 runs in their previous game. Both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries in that match as India reached a huge total of 317/8 in 50 overs.

The bowlers also performed admirably as Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh took three and two wickets respectively. West Indies were bundled out for just 162 runs in 40.3 overs.

As far as the English team is concerned, they will be desperate for a much-needed win. Both sides last played each other in the ODI format last year, in a three-match bilateral series which England won 2-1.

India will be searching for a bit of revenge in this game. However, their main motivation for doing well would be the chance to strengthen their position in the race to the semis.

While the interest of the team would be paramount for all the players, there are some individual milestones on the horizon as well. Let's take a look at four players in this game who will be on the verge of crossing major landmarks.

#1 Mithali Raj needs 48 runs to become the 3rd-highest run-getter in Women's World Cups

Indian captain Mithali Raj would want to win the Women's World Cup this time

Captain of the Indian women's team Mithali Raj is among the greatest cricketers to have represented her country. Since making her debut back in 1999, Raj has led the team to victory with her batting on multiple occasions.

While her entire focus would be on helping India win their maiden Women's World Cup title this year, she has an upcoming landmark she can cross with ease.

Mithali currently has 1,184 runs to her name and needs just 48 more to become the third-highest run-scorer in World Cup history. That position is currently held by former England skipper Charlotte Edwards.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur 8 runs short of becoming 2nd-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in good form in the ongoing Women's World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant 109 (107) helped India post a huge total and win with ease against the West Indies. She is an aggressive batter and often plays by the mantra: 'See ball, hit ball'. Her famous century in the 2017 Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia is legendary.

Kaur has scored 2,849 ODI runs in 96 innings at an average of 35.17, including four centuries and 14 half-centuries. Now, she is just eight runs behind former India captain Anjum Chopra (2,856 runs) to become the second-highest run-getter for India in one-day internationals.

Given the form she is in, it will only be a matter of minutes before she reaches this milestone.

#3 Jhulan Goswami one short of 250 ODI wickets

Jhulan Goswami has been part of the Indian women's team for a very long time and would be key to their chances in the Women's World Cup

A veteran campaigner for the Indian women's team, Jhulan Goswami has played international cricket for about 20 years now. In 198 ODI matches, she has picked up 249 wickets at an economy rate of 3.36 with the best of 6/31. Goswami has also scored 1,206 runs in 118 innings.

The lead seamer in the Indian team is now just one short of joining the 250-wicket club in ODIs. Moreover, if she picks up this one wicket against England on Wednesday, she would also join the 350-wicket club for all formats taken together.

#4 Danielle Wyatt requires two sixes to complete 50 maximums in international cricket

Danielle Wyat is a very capable player and a key to England's success in the Women's World Cup

An attacking top-order batter and an occasional right-arm offbreak bowler, Danielle Wyatt has been an invaluable member of the English team over the years. Though T20I cricket is her strongest suit, she also has 1,261 runs from 87 one-day internationals.

If Wyatt manages to clear the fence twice against India, she will have 50 sixes in international cricket to her name. That won't be a mean achievement.

