ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Final: Australia Women vs England Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will take on Australia Women in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this clash.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have lost only two ODIs since their defeat to India in the 2017 World Cup semis in Derby. The Aussies have bossed the 50-over format and have performed exceedingly well in the ongoing World Cup. Having won all seven of their games, they finished on top of the table in the league stage.

A net run rate of 1.283 also suggests how dominating they have been so far. Lanning’s women got past Stafanie Taylor's West Indies by 157 runs in a rain-curtailed 45-over match in the semis. Alyssa Healy won the Player of the Match award for her 129-run knock. Rachael Haynes also made 85 runs.

England, led by Heather Knight, started their campaign with three losses on the trot. But they are currently on a five-match winning streak and have found their mojo in the tournament. They lost to Sune Luus’ South Africa by three wickets in the league stage of the tournament.

However, England made amends after defeating the same opposition by 137 runs in the semi-final at the Hagley Oval. Danielle Wyatt's maiden World Cup ton helped England set South Africa a target of 294. From there on, Sophie Ecclestone’s six-wicket haul blew South Africa away.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, Final, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: April 3rd 2022, Sunday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Australia Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval has been an excellent one for batting. But the chasing teams may find it a little tough to cope with the conditions under the floodlights. Winning the toss and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for teams.

Australia Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. There is a seven percent chance of rain during match time. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Australia Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Australia have been a class apart from their opposition in the World Cup. Lanning and Co. have shown enough depth in batting and bowling in the hour of need. They will also be playing their seventh World Cup final. Australia are the clear favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter

Australia Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Meg Lanning score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far