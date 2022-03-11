ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 10: West Indies Women vs India Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the tenth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, West Indies Women will take on India Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, have shown an immense level of grit and determination. Having beaten hosts New Zealand and defending champions England, the Caribbean team has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

They defeated Heather Knight-led England by seven runs in their previous game.

Shemaine Campbell was the star of the show as she won the Player of the Match award for her half-century. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone’s ninth-wicket stand gave them a scare, but Anisa Mohammed castled Anya Shrubsole to bring the curtains down on the game.

India, led by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, started with a 107-run win over Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan on Sunday. But on Thursday, the Whiter Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, beat them by 62 runs in Hamilton.

Pooja Vastrakar was impressive as she picked up four wickets and also ran out Suzie Bates with a direct hit.

Later, Harmanpreet Kaur scored a gutsy half-century, but it wasn't enough for India to secure their second win. The Women in Blue's move of dropping Shafali Verma for left-hander Yastika Bhatia didn’t work as well.

India will now look to bounce back from the defeat.

West Indies Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs India Women, Match 10, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, Friday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

West Indies Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Hamilton has been an excellent one for batting thus far. But in both games at the venue thus far, the chasing teams have strained.

Putting runs on the board should be the way forward for both teams. Tracking down a target over 250 may not be easy.

West Indies Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant for the game and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

The humidity will mostly be in the 30s.

West Indies Women vs India Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies Women vs India Women Match Prediction

West Indies have won both their matches in the World Cup thus far. They are yet to defeat India in the mega event out of six attempts.

Team India are slight favorites to win the game, although they shouldn't undermine Taylor and Co. by any means.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

West Indies Women vs India Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Smriti Mandhana score a half-century? Yes No 5 votes so far