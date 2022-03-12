ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 11: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 11th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia have lost only one ODI in the last four years. Led by Meg Lanning, they started the 2022 World Cup with two back-to-back wins. Having eased past England by 12 runs on the back of Rachel Haynes’ ton, the Aussies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday.

After electing to field first, Australia restricted Bismah Maroof and Co. to an under-par score of 190 for six. Barring Jess Jonassen, who bowled at an economy of 3.30, all the other bowlers got at least one wicket. Thereafter, Alyssa Healy’s 72 helped Australia track down the target in 34.4 overs.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, on the other hand, have recovered from their initial three-run loss to West Indies. Having won two matches on the trot, they have climbed the ladder briskly. The White Ferns defeated India Women by 62 runs in their previous encounter.

After being put in to bat first, the hosts scored 260 following Amy Satterthwaite’s 75-run knock. Amelia Kerr also notched a gutsy half-century. From there on, Kerr and Lea Tahuhu picked up three wickets apiece to help New Zealand bowl India out for 198 in 46.4 overs.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, Match 11, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 13, 2022, Sunday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The venue in Wellington is known for producing high-scoring games. The bowlers may need to bend their backs to get help from the surface. Since it’s the first game of the World Cup in Wellington, teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will stay cool throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain as of now.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Australia have been on an absolute rampage in ODI cricket over the last four years. Every other team has struggled against them in the 50-over format.

Lanning and Co. should be able to win their third match in a row against the White Ferns.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sophie Devine score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far