ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 19: New Zealand Women vs England Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will take on England Women at the Eden Park in Auckland in the 19th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, aren’t in the best of positions in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having won two out of five games, the hosts are precariously placed fifth in the points table. Another loss would make their last league game against Pakistan a must-win affair.

They will go into the game after a two-wicket loss at the hands of Sune Luus South Africa on March 17. After opting to bat, the White Ferns reached 228 in 47.5 overs on the back of Devine’s 93-run knock. But South Africa chased down the target after fifties from Laura Wolvaardt and Luus.

England, led by Heather Knight, started their campaign with three losses on the trot. But on Wednesday, March 16, the Brits made a stupendous comeback after beating India by four wickets. After being put into bat first, India were shot out for 134 in 36.2 overs.

Charlotte Dean was the pick of the bowlers as she got three crucial wickets in the middle overs. England lost the early wickets of Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont, but Knight and Nat Sciver steadied the ship. Knight stayed unbeaten on 53 to steer her team to a win.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women, Match 19, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, Friday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be an absolute paradise for batters. Playing shots on the up may not be an issue for them. The bowlers need to work extremely had to pick up wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

There is a 20-25% chance of rain in the morning, which could lead to delays. The DLS Method may also come into play. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

New Zealand Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Both teams have given each other runs for their money in WODIs over the years. But in the World Cup, England have won 10 out of 17 games and lost six. Knight’s women found some much-needed momentum in their previous game and will go into the next game as the favorites.

New Zealand Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

