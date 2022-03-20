ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 20: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 20th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, are all but out of the competition. Having lost all four of their matches, they are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.996.

Pakistan will go into the game after a nine-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh on March 14. After opting to bowl, they restricted the Tigresses to 234 for the loss of seven wickets. Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets for 41 runs. From there on, opening batter Sidra Ameen scored a century, but her knock went in vain as Pakistan ended with 225 for nine.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, meanwhile, survived a massive scare against Bangladesh on March 18. Although they won the game by four runs, the Caribbean team will be looking to improve in certain areas.

After being put into bat first, West Indies were restricted to 140 for nine. Barring Shemaine Campbelle, who scored an unbeaten 53, none of the other batters performed. Thereafter, Hayley Matthews picked up four wickets and restricted Bangladesh. Afy Fletcher and skipper Taylor also accounted for three scalps each.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 20, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 21, 2022, Monday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has been a decent one for batting thus far. But spinners are most likely to come into play as the game progresses. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for both teams.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 3 AM to 1 PM in the afternoon, which could lead to delays. Even during match time, there is a 20 percent chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

West Indies have beaten Pakistan in 24 out of 33 matches in WODIs. At neutral venues, the Caribbean team has a 7-3 win-loss record against the Women in Green.

West Indies have won two out of their three World Cup games. They also looked jittery in their batting department last time around.

The team batting first should be able to come up trumps.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

