ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 22: India Women vs Bangladesh Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 22nd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

India, led by Mithali Raj, are in a bit of strife, having lost back-to-back games in the ongoing edition of the mega event. The Women in Blue are third in the points table, with Heather Knight’s England and Sophie Devine’s New Zealand breathing down their necks.

India are coming off a six-wicket loss to Meg Lanning’s Australia at Eden Park. Yastika Bhatia, captain Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur scored fifties to help India score 277. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney’s combined efforts, though, took Australia over the line.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, have put on a spirited showing thus far, despite languishing in seventh place in the points table. After beating Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan by nine runs, they were tantalisingly close to beating Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies on March 18.

However, they got bowled out for 136, failing to chase down 141. Their spinners Salma Khatun and Nahida Akhter were the pick of their bowlers, finishing with identical spells of 10-3-23-2. Jahanara Alam scalped the important wicket of Deandra Dottin.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 22, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday; 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has been fairly decent for batting, but chasing has been a tad tricky. Batting under the lights could be challenging. Hence, winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain, leading to a few delays. The DLS method could also come into play due to interruptions. Conditions should be pleasant, with temperature around the 21-degree Celsius mark and humidity in the 90s.

Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna.

Match Prediction

India have beaten their neigbours in all four WODIs thus far. In 2013, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India beat Salma Khatun’s Bangladesh 3-0 in a bilateral series in Ahmedabad. Four years later, the Women in Blue beat the Tigresses again. India will go into this game as the firm favourites.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

