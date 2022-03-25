ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 26: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 26th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the last league game for both these sides.

New Zealand Women have won only two of their six games, sitting in the bottom half of the points table. They are on the brink of getting knocked out of the competition and will have to beat Pakistan by a huge margin to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They lost to England Women in a thriller of a contest in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the White Ferns struggled throughout their innings as they were bundled out on 203. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and even picked up nine wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the final moments of the game as the English side chased down the total in the 48th over with one wicket in hand.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the World Cup. They have managed to win only a single game out of six and have just two points to their name. They suffered a heavy loss against England Women in their last game.

After being put in to bat, the Pakistan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 105 in the 42nd over. The bowlers couldn’t defend the total as the English side chased down the total with nine wickets in hand to beat Pakistan comprehensively.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 26, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 26th 2022, Saturday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The strip will assist spinners from both sides and they will be able to generate significant turn.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch is expected to hover between 12 to 18 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Maddy Green scored a fifty (52* off 75 balls) but a lack of support from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 203. Frances Mackay picked up four wickets with the ball but the team failed to hold their nerves in the end as the England Women chased down the total in the 48th over.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

Pakistan Women

Only three batters managed to get into double digits, with Sidra Ameen top-scoring with 32 as they were bundled out on 105. Diana Baig picked up the lone wicket for them as the English side chased down the total in the 20th over to win the game by nine wickets.

Probable XI

Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. New Zealand Women are desperate for a win and need to win big to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Pakistan Women will look to finish their World Cup on a high.

New Zealand have better balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

